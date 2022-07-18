MP: Four AIMIM candidates lose deposit in Indore civic polls

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi addressing a public meet for his party candidate in civic body polls in Bhopal recently. File Pic | FPJ

Indore, Jul 18 (PTI) All four candidates fielded by the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) elections have lost their deposit, officials said on Monday.

As per the results of the IMC elections, which were declared on Sunday, the AIMIM candidates from ward 2 and ward 53 polled 186 and 556 votes respectively.

Two other party candidates for the post of corporator from ward 60 and ward 68 got 184 and 771 votes respectively, it was stated.

All four candidates of the party have lost their deposits, officials said.

According to provisions of the Representation of the Peoples Act 1951, if a candidate gets less than one-sixth of the total valid votes polled, the security deposit is forfeited, they said.

Following the gruesome murder of tailor Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur, the proposed public meetings of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi were cancelled twice in three days in Pandrinath police station limits.

The Hindu Jagran Manch had opposed the proposed public meetings of Owaisi in Indore announcing that he would be shown black flags.

Owaisi later issued a video apologising to his party supporters for inability to participate in the public meetings due to his busy schedule.

The AIMIM has started its electoral journey in Madhya Pradesh by contesting the civic polls, in which the party's four candidates for the corporator's post have won the elections, including two in Jabalpur and one each in Burhanpur and Khandwa.

According to the 2011 census, out of the state's total population of 7.27 crore, 6.57 per cent (47.76 lakh) were Muslims.