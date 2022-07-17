Bhopal: AIMIM also makes political debut in MP through civic polls, plays spoilsport in Burhanpur

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi addressing a public meet for his party candidate in Bhopal on recently. File Pic | FPJ

Bhopal/Indore

As Aam Aadmi Party opened its account in Madhya Pradesh winning the Singrauli mayoral post, Asaduddin Owaisi-led The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIm) too has registered presence in Madhya Pradesh as results for civic polls’ first phase were announced on Sunday.

The AIMIM candidate, Shakira Bilal, won the election from ward number-14 of the Khandwa Municipal Corporation by defeating her nearest Congress rival Noorjahan Begum by a margin of 285 votes.

Out of 50 wards in Khandwa, the AIMIM had fielded candidates in 10 wards, besides mayoral nominee Kaniz Fatima.

The results for first phase of civic polls in Madhya Pradesh including 11 municipal corproations were announced on Sunday.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had addressed a public meeting in Khandwa to campaign for the party candidates for the polls held earlier this month. Owaisi had also held public meetings in the state capital Bhopal, industrial hub Indore and Jabalpur seeking votes in favour of his party nominees in the urban body polls.

Later on the party also tasted win in Jabalpur as party candidate from ward no 49-Saman Parveen Mateen and ward 51, Samreen Qureshi, were adjudged winners.

Meanwhile the party also played an important role in electoral outcome in Burhanpur where the BJP won the mayoral poll with a razor thin margin. Madhuri Patel of BJP who secured 52,823 votes, defeated Congress party’s Shahnaaz Bano who followed closely, secured 52, 281 votes. The thin margin (542) was affected by NOTA which got 677 votes.

In between, the AIMIM’s candidate pocketed 10,274 votes while AAP too played a spoilsport garnering 2,221 votes. In such a situation, the Congress supporters were seen blaming AIMIM for eating into the vote bank of their party.

During his stay in Bhopal, the Hyderabadi parliamentarian had strongly dismissed allegations that his party was a B team of the BJP. Taking a swipe at Congress, he also said Narendra Modi could become the prime minister twice because of Congress' (performance). He rejected the allegation that the AIMIM cuts into the votes of Congress in elections.