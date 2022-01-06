Indore: DRI seizes 1,575 kg ganja worth Rs 3.15 cr, two held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Carrying out its maiden major action of the New Year, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1,575 kg of cannabis (ganja) worth Rs 3.15 crore in the city on Tuesday. Two accused have been arrested in this connection.

Specific intelligence was received by the DRI’s Indore unit that two persons would be transporting a huge quantity of cannabis concealed in a truck with a cover cargo of common salt. Surveillance was mounted for the suspected truck and officers of the DRI intercepted a truck with a registration number of Andhra Pradesh close to Gadbadi bridge in the Rajendra Nagar area.

On rummaging through the consignment, packets containing cannabis were recovered and seized. Both the occupants of the vehicle confessed their roles in possessing and transporting the illegal consignment. Both accused were arrested under the NDPS Act and produced before a special NDPS court of judge Amit Kumar Gupta on Wednesday. The court sent both accused to judicial remand till January 19. Further investigations are on in the case.

During the current financial year, officers of the DRI’s Indore zonal unit have carried out various operations and seized a total of approximately 8,300 kg of cannabis, apart from foreign origin gold, silver, smuggled cigarettes and electronic cigarettes, smuggled electronics items, cash and so forth.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:23 AM IST