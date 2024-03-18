Indore: Dr Yashlaha Conferred With Jeevan Gaurav Samman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Vijaysen Yashlaha has been conferred with ‘Jeevan Gaurav Samman’ by Satkar Kala Kendra along with felicitating 17 doctors with Dr SK Mukherjee National Medical Service Award, on Sunday. Chief guest of the programme MPHC Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari said that for a physician, his profession is a sense of morality that reflects his humanity.

‘A doctor is a human being first and a doctor later. Medical ethics also says that a doctor should treat patients better and do medical research continuously.Adopt the ideals of Dr SK Mukherjee in every profession and implement them in your life.

Anyway, medical profession is a noble profession, which does its work in the spirit of service and welfare,’ he said. Honoured with Jeevan Gaurav Samman, Dr Yashlaha returned from England and took initiative to make women aware about cervical and breast cancer. ‘Due to lack of awareness, many women fall prey to serious diseases like cancer, whereas if the disease is detected in early stage, they can be saved from it.

The union health minister and the then Prime Minister had appreciated his efforts. Dr Yashlaha also provides cancer treatment free-of-cost to patients,’ the organisers said. Apart from this, Dr Akhilesh Daga was honoured with Social Service Award. Dr Sarita Rao discussed about medical ethics during the programme.MGM Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dr Shankar Vinayak Nakhe, Dr Surendra Dilliwal, Kailash Munshi, PurshottamWaghmare, Vijay Parekh, Harshvardhan Likhite and others were present. The programme was moderated by Dr Deepti Upadhyay.

Doctors felicitated

Dr Leena Mendhe, Dr Pramila Nahar, Dr Rakesh Gupta, Dr Amit Malakar, Dr Deepak Aggarwal, Dr Basant Lunia, Dr Akash Tiwari, Dr Subodh Jain, Dr Manish Jain, Dr Vineet Jain, DrJaykumar Kripalani, Dr Praveen Saluja, Dr Sumit Sinha, Dr Advait Prakash, Dr Deepak Jain and Dr Saurabh Malviya were honoured with Dr SK Mukherjee National Medical Service Award.