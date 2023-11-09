 Indore: Dr Razdan Honoured With Life Time Achievement By Nalanda University
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Ramgulam Razdan, former HoD psychiatry in MGM Medical College was felicitated with Life Time Achievement Award by Nalanda University, Patna.

He was honoured during the two-day workshop on Buddhism and Society for World Peace organized by Nalanda University and Society of Empowerment.

The psychiatrist had also addressed the students and faculty members on Buddhism for world peace in today's era of turmoil.

He was awarded for his outstanding services in the field of mental health by Abhay Kumar Singh, vice chancellor of Nalanda University and Sachindra Narayan, president of Society of Empowerment.

