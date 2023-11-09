 Indore: Info About Suspicious Transactions Above ₹10L To Be Collected Daily
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing campaigning for November 17 polls in state, expenditure observer has decided to collect information about all suspicious transactions above Rs 10 lakh made with banks on daily basis. This information would later be shared with the Income Tax department.

During the election period the information about such transactions would be compiled daily by the banks. The Lead Bank Manager (LDM) has been directed to ensure that the information was collected and processed from banks daily and sent on email to the Expenditure Accounts Branch formed in connection with the elections and Income Tax Department.

