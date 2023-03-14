Indore: Don’t bank on IMC, have faith in your water bottle

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In case you venture out this summer, remember to carry your water bottles and do not rely solely on water coolers installed by the Indore Municipal Corporation!

The condition of the already installed water coolers are pathetic, moreover, 85 per cent of the water coolers are not in a condition to quench your thirst.

With the mercury rising and the summer approaching, the demand for potable water has gone up drastically.

However, thanks to IMC, the aam aadmi has to depend upon their own water bottles. The water coolers are either missing, or do not have a proper supply at most of the prominent places of the city.

“People travelling in long distance in trains solely rely on water coolers, however, at Indore Junction, they are forced to buy water as the meter of the water cooler situated here has been

dysfunctional for the last four months,” said Prakasah Patil, who owns a shop near the railway station.

Surprisingly, taps are missing from the water coolers, and locals claim that they have

never witnessed any inspection team coming to rectify the damaged coolers.

“One must always carry their water when they visit chappan, as there is no provision of Pyau

(water cooler). The taps went missing after a few months of installation and to my surprise, no one has ever come to check the maintenance of these coolers. “This year too, I advise people to carry their water when they visit here, or else they would have to buy water at a premium,” said Sonabai Apte, who owns a flower shop at Chappan

You won’t get water but diseases!

The water cooler installed at the Madhumilan square has turned into a nursery for vector borne diseases. “The spaces around the cooler are littered with garbage while the maintenance is non-existent. People standing near the bus stand have complained many times about the stench coming from nearby,” said Sonu Kamle, a conductor who visits the stop frequently.

At Palasia Square, the taps are missing for months. The surprising element is that the cooler is installed near the police station, however, people have to depend on a cooler installed by a private organization.

Officials claim to make a move soon

“The municipal corporation have been working towards installing a few more coolers and will soon

conduct a maintenance drive for the same. A meeting is yet to be conducted on March 16, where we will discuss the maintenance of the same.”

--Abhishek Sharma, in-charge, water work works department.