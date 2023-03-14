 Indore: Saffronites gherao police station, demand withdrawal of 'false FIR' 
Sky Line Hotel case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 12:54 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The saffron brigade gheraoed Tejaji Nagar police station on Monday morning alleging that an obscene party was to be held at the Sky Line Hotel and they had gone there to oppose the party but the police registered a false FIR against them. 

During the gherao they asked the police to register a case against the hotel owner and claimed that a false FIR has been registered against them by the hotel and it should be withdrawn.

Workers of Hindu Jagran Manch and Dharma Raksha Samiti arrived at Tejaji Nagar police station on Monday morning with saffron flags in their hands. 

However, the police said that Kannu Sharma from the saffron brigade had threatened hotel manager Rakesh Ranjan a day earlier in the name of giving free passes for the party. But the manger denied giving party passes for free. On Sunday afternoon, Kannu Sharma and Sumit Hardia and several others reached there and ransacked the hotel. The police had registered a case in the matter. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV. 

