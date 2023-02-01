Indore: Domestic help held with cash, ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh  

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Tuesday arrested a domestic help for stealing cash, diamond and gold ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh from a sweet shop owner’s house in the Palasia area.

The accused, hired only two months ago, was arrested within 24 hours of the complaint being lodged.

THEFT TOOK PLACE ON DEC 22, COMPLAINT LODGED ON JAN 29

According to Palasia police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais, the sweet trader, a resident of Saket Nagar had lodged a complaint that he had kept diamond and gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees in the almirah on December 22.

On January 29, he found that ornaments and Rs 1 lakh in cash were missing from the almirah. The family members searched for the ornaments in the house but in vain. Then they lodged reported with the police.

AN INSIDER JOB

The police found that the accused had stolen the ornaments after opening the lock of the almirah, so the police concluded that the ornaments were stolen by someone who had access to the almirah and lived in the house, not any outsider.

EMPLOYEES QUESTIONED

TI Bais instructed SI Puran Singh Solanki and head constable Devendra Jadoun to investigate the case and identify the accused. The police officers questioned the workers\employees of the trader and found the role of an employee named Vikram Keer, a resident of the Pardeshipura area of the city, to be suspicious. He confessed his crime during his questioning by the police, who recovered gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh from his possession.

Police said that Vikram is from Rajasthan and was hired by the complainant two months ago.

