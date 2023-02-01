Indore: Red Cross launches centre with affordable medical facilities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to cut the extra medical expense of the common man, the Red Cross Society has launched an affordable diagnostic centre which will start working from Wednesday, February 1. The centre, that has the latest machines, will provide all types of sonography tests starting from Rs 350.

Abhay Bedkar heading the Red Cross Society and Shiv Kumar Soni, board member and coordinator Chameli Devi Agarwal Red Cross Diagnostic Centre said that this centre has been functioning from November 14, but the facility for sonography will start from Wednesday.

Consultation by specialist doctors like gynaecologist, paediatrician, orthopaedist, medicine and cardiologist is available only for Rupees 10. The charge for a chest X-ray has been kept at Rs 69.

Along with this, pathology tests are also being done at this centre at minimum rates. All the pathology tests are done with USFDA approved instruments, under the supervision of senior staff and expert doctors, following the guidelines of NABL. The centre also has a medical store.

In addition to this, the facility of sample collection within Indore is completely free for all types of blood tests. There will be no need to pay any kind of fee for sample collection.

