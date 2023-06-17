Indore: Domestic Air Cargo Terminal & Centre For Perishable Cargo Inaugurated

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The integrated domestic air cargo terminal building and the centre for perishable cargo was inaugurated at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, on Friday. The new terminal was developed at the cost Rs 13 cr.

With the inauguration of both the facilities, now the city airport has enhanced its capacity to handle 73,000 MT annually. The area of new domestic cargo terminal is approx.

1700 square metre and the perishable cargo terminal is approx 300 square metre. With this total area of 2000 square metre for both the new terminals, it is projected that the city airport would be handling approx 25,253 MT of cargo in FY 2029-30.

In view of the increasing demand for cargo in the city, the foundation stone of the new cargo terminal was laid down at the city airport on April 2022. Indigo, Air India and Vistara airlines are carrying out movement of cargo from the city airport. At present, 40 tonnes of goods are transported daily from the city airport. Staffs of about 100 people are put on the duty in the new cargo terminal.

Earlier, in the day MP Shankar Lalwani inaugurated both the facilities by performing pooja at new facilities. On this occasion he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for providing this facility.

He said that the city is a major centre of commercial activities and there are immense possibilities of exports from here, in such a situation business will increase with the new cargo terminal.