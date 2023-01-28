Indore: Dog thrown from 6th floor dies

Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dog was allegedly killed by throwing him from the sixth floor of a building in Lasudia police station area. After getting the information about the case, the police have started its investigation by registering a case against unknown person under other various sections including the Animal Cruelty Act.

Lasudia police station was informed that a dog had died after falling from the sixth floor of Royal Amar Green building in the area.

The complaint was lodged by Priyanshu Jain of People for Animals. On their complaint, the police have registered a case and started investigation.

Read Also Indore: Youth held for raping girl promising to marry her

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)