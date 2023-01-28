e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Youth held for raping girl promising to marry her

Indore: Youth held for raping girl promising to marry her

The accused entered into a physical relationship with the girl without her consent.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested by the police in the Vijay Nagar area on Thursday for allegedly raping a girl by promising to marry her. The accused was on the run after a case was registered against him on the complaint of the girl. He is being questioned further. 

According to Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar, the girl had lodged a complaint that she met the accused named Irfan a few days ago and they started chatting with each other. Soon the girl befriended him. After that the accused entered into a physical relationship with the girl without her consent. The accused promised to marry her but later refused.

Read Also
Indore: Free Press ‘On The Spot Painting Competition’ on Sunday!
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Boring machine seized for  digging without permission

Indore: Boring machine seized for  digging without permission

Indore: Youth held for raping girl promising to marry her

Indore: Youth held for raping girl promising to marry her

Indore: AICTSL provides helpline number for digital bus

Indore: AICTSL provides helpline number for digital bus

Indore: R-Day celebrated with enthusiasm

Indore: R-Day celebrated with enthusiasm

Indore: Free Press ‘On The Spot Painting Competition’ on Sunday!

Indore: Free Press ‘On The Spot Painting Competition’ on Sunday!