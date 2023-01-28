Indore: Youth held for raping girl promising to marry her

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested by the police in the Vijay Nagar area on Thursday for allegedly raping a girl by promising to marry her. The accused was on the run after a case was registered against him on the complaint of the girl. He is being questioned further.

According to Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar, the girl had lodged a complaint that she met the accused named Irfan a few days ago and they started chatting with each other. Soon the girl befriended him. After that the accused entered into a physical relationship with the girl without her consent. The accused promised to marry her but later refused.