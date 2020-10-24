Indore: Dog owner booked for keeping dogs hungry, under hot sun

Indore: For tying a dog outside his home in scorching sunlight and keeping other dogs in a cage, a case was registered against Vinod Mehra. Resident of Bhoi Mohalla, Mehra was charged under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, Indian Penal Code Section 428 \ 429 and under Dog Rules 2017 and the case was registered at Sadar Bazar police station.

Following a complaint by animal lovers in the area, Priyanshu Jain state coordinator at MP police assistance centre against animal cruelties along with Sadar Bazar police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Verma visited Mehra’s home.

In their investigation, three dogs were found in bad condition. One was tied outside the home in sunlight and barking due to hunger. Another two were found in cages inside the home in bad condition.

The three dogs found were Labrador, Great Dane and Shih Tzu.