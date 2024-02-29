Indore: Dog Bites Three, Civic Body Mulls Rabies Free City

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to make Indore a rabies free city, the municipal corporation will begin a survey to identify areas which are hotspot of dog bites. Along with this, area-wise workshops will be organised to spread awareness among citizens. The goal for all this is to make the city rabies free.

On Wednesday, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh conducted a meeting of the rabies city task force in which they focused on making city rabies free. In the presentation given by commissioner Singh to control increasing number of dog bites happening at identified places in the city, the Health Officers have been asked to visit such places and make citizens aware of the hot spots of dog bite incidents.

She also gave instructions to organise workshops in urban areas. In order to make the city rabies free, necessary guidelines were given to organise a workshop for city dwellers regarding necessary prevention and treatment after dog bite and to give detailed information in the workshop.

Along with this, the commissioner also decided to run an awareness campaign against dog bites through associate institutions in the city. She also instructed to conduct vaccination as per requirement by running a campaign where more dog bite complaints are being received.

Commissioner Singh said that apart from Indore, a campaign for rabies free city is being run in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Ratlam and other cities in the entire state. The objective of the campaign is the safety of citizens as well as animals.

Owner booked

Lasudia police registered a case against the owner of a pet dog after it bit three children on Tuesday. One of the children's fathers filed a complaint at the police station regarding the owner's negligence. According to the police, one Anoop Singh, a resident of The Address Township, lodged a complaint with the Lasudia police station, stating that the accused, Rakesh Saluja, arrived in his car in the society and negligently opened the car's gate, knowing that the dog was inside.

The unleashed dog attacked his son, Divyajyot Singh, biting him on the leg. Shortly afterwards, the dog bit another boy, Pratyush, on his arm and yet another, Hardik Singhi, on his leg sole. The police registered a case against the dog owner, Rakesh Saluja, under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated a probe.

Indore: Pet Treatment On Wheels Soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the hope of saving the lives of pet animals, Harendra Rajput, a veterinary doctor, has decided to start a pet clinic on wheels - Petnvet clinic in the city, which is a complete ambulance serving pets citywide. The ambulance service will be inaugurated soon. “We have initiated this ambulance service because there are no such facilities available for animals.

And due to lack of timely medical aid many pet owners lose their loved ones,” said Rajput. The Petnvet ambulance has all the facilities for first aid and treatment of animals. The ambulance has facilities for deworming, X-ray, oxygen supply, dentistry, intense care unit, blood profile test, and others. The cost of the vehicle is Rs 40 lakh. “When a pet owner calls the ambulance, a team of doctors along with the ambulance rushes to the place of the person to provide treatment as per need,” he added.