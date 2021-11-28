Indore: Doctors remove tumor of adrenal gland to save life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of a private hospital gave a new lease of life to a 60-year-old patient by removing a 6-centimetre-long adrenal pheochromocytoma (tumor in the adrenal gland) through laparoscopy.

The surgery was complex as the patient was suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and other diseases and touching the tumor was boosting his blood pressure.

According to surgeon Dr Nitesh Patidar, “A 60-year-old man approached us with the problem of high blood pressure as he wasn’t even able to walk. During the diagnosis, we found pheochromocytoma and decided to perform a surgery.”

It was a complex surgery as any error could prove fatal for the patient as the gland was connected to his kidney and spleen. “We performed the laparoscopy surgery to increase precision and the patient was discharged healthily within three days of the surgery. Dr Sumit Khatri administered anesthesia to the patient,” Dr Patidar said.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 02:59 AM IST