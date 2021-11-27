e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:15 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Rani Kamlapati was a Muslim queen, says Congress leader Rajmani

He said that Kamalapati was married to a Muslim. Bhartiya Janta Party was unable to figure out whether she was Hindu or Muslim instead they were having politics on it.
Staff Reporter
File Photo |

File Photo |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Congress’ Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament has kicked up a row after making a remark on tribal queen Kamlapati. MP Rajmani Patel said that Rani Kamlapati was a muslim queen.

He made the above remark while talking to the media persons on Saturday. He said that Kamalapati was married to a Muslim. Bhartiya Janta Party was unable to figure out whether she was Hindu or Muslim instead they were having politics on it.

At the same time, Patel also targeted actor Kangana Ranaut for her controversial remark about the country’s Independence. He raised a question to the government why the nation celebrates alms independence on August 15, 1947. According to the actress, India got real independence after 2014. In such a situation, the government should celebrate independence on May 24, he added.

