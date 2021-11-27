e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 03:15 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man commits suicide after being harassed by moneylenders in Sehore

Staff Reporter
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a running train in Sehore on Saturday as he was allegedly being harassed by moneylenders.

Police have recovered a hand-written note from the spot. In the note, the man, identified as Parmanand Mangloriya, a resident of Murdiganj in Sehore.

Mangloriya was a roadside fruits vendor. On Saturday morning, he reached Murli railway crossing and threw himself before a running train.

In suicide note, police sources said, Mangloriya accused two persons identified Deepak Sonkar and Dileep Sonkar of harassing him.

“According to suicide note, he had borrowed money from two persons at 10% interest rate, few months back. He was being harassed by moneylenders,” said a police officer.

Investigation officer SN Verma said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 03:15 PM IST
