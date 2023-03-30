Indore: Doctors remove mini-LED bulb from infant’s lungs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of a private hospital gave a new lease of life to an 11-month-old baby girl by removing a mini LED bulb from her lungs. The doctors performed an open surgery as the mini LED bulb of about 5 mm size was stuck in her right lower bronchus of the lungs through windpipe.

“Delay in surgery could have proved fatal to the girl as the foreign particle was infecting her lungs. It could have caused severe pneumonia. Generally, foreign particles are removed through laparoscopy but as the bulb was stuck in the lower lobe, laparoscopy couldn’t be performed,” pediatric surgeon Dr Brijesh Lahoti said.

He added that parents of the patient, hailing from Khandwa, had approached the hospital with complaint of breathing problem. The baby swallowed the foreign particle while playing.

“During initial diagnoses, a foreign particle was found stuck in her right bronchus. Initially, we decided to go for laparoscopy. Later, we found that the particle was stuck at the lower part and couldn’t be taken out through laparoscopy,” Dr Lahoti said.

The surgeon also added that it was an uncommon case as the particle was stuck at a sensitive place and hence they opted for open surgery.

“It took about one-and-a-half hours to remove the mini LED bulb. The baby is recovering and will be discharged on Thursday. Anesthetist Dr Bhagwati Raghuvanshi and associated surgeon Dr Shyam Inani too played important role in saving the baby's life,” Dr Lahoti said.

Doctors remove areca nut from man’s esophagus

Doctors of Super Speciality Hospital removed an areca nut from 23-year-old’s esophagus on Wednesday. The patient was having trouble in swallowing food and in pain but unaware about the foreign particle.

According to gastroenterologist Dr Amit Agrawal, the patient reached the hospital in pain. An X-ray revealed foreign particle of about 25 mm size in his esophagus.

“It was surprising that the patient was unaware about how he swallowed the nut. We removed the nut through laparoscopy after which the patient felt relief. He would be discharged on Thursday,” Dr Agrawal said.

He added that they have started advanced procedures in Super Speciality Hospital and are performing complex surgeries not available in many private hospitals of the city.