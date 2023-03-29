Indore: Pushpa Impossible cast shares twists in the show

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To discuss the intriguing turn and the upcoming twists in the story, Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible’s actors Karuna Pandey, Jayesh More and Garima Parihar visited Indore to interact with the media and share the new developments in the show.

In recent times, Pushpa is seen facing her past as her estranged husband Dilip Patel returns as Dharam Raidhan (played by Jayesh More) and wreaks havoc in her life.

Commenting on the role of Pushpa, Karuna says, "Pushpa's life is a testament of the strength and perseverance women demonstrate in the face of adversity. Despite facing numerous challenges, she has remained resilient with the unwavering support of her loved ones and one such pillar of support is her daughter-in-law Deepti, who has been a great source of comfort and encouragement to her throughout her struggles. As fate brings Dilip back into her life, Pushpa's strength and resilience will once again be put to the test and I am looking forward to sharing this journey with the viewers from Indore!"

Jayesh More, who plays Dilip Patel, says, “Dilip is set to shake things up and bring a storm of emotions that Pushpa must navigate as the story develops with more intrigue, and unexpected twists in the upcoming episodes!”

Garima Parihar, portraying the role of Deepti, says, " My character Deepti has a lot of love and respect for her mother-in-law, Pushpa, and she supports her in the face of adversity which is truly inspiring."

