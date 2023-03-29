IIM Indore convocation on April 1

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 739 students are going to walk out of the IIM Indore campus with degrees in hand during the institute’s 24th convocation scheduled on April 1.

The event will be attended by ONGC chairman Arun Kumar Singh who will also deliver the convocation address.

“This year, IIM Indore will bestow degrees upon 739 participants from seven flagship programmes, namely the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGPHRM), Five Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), Post Graduate Programme in Management for Working Executives (PGPMX), Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) and Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM),” a press release issued by IIM Indore said.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai said that the event is particularly special, as it marks not only the culmination of years of hard work for the graduates but also the start of a new journey for them.

“After a gap of three years, this year's convocation will bring the graduating participants and their families together, making it a momentous occasion for all involved,” he said.

Rai added, “This event will be a celebration of academic excellence and personal growth, marking the culmination of years of hard work for my graduating participants. It is a pleasure to witness the participants receiving their degrees and setting out on their new journey, filled with the promise of a bright future."

Furthermore, the pre-convocation ceremony will be held on March 31 at the institution, where industry-sponsored scholarships and NBFA awards will be announced.

The ceremony will be further enhanced by a cultural evening featuring a captivating dance performance by the Illuminati dance group.