Indore: Doctors peeved at getting biomedical waste bill

Indore: City doctors have up in arms against Hoswin Incinerator for asking them to pay the bill for processing biomedical waste in April and May.
Supported by Indian Medical Association’s state and city body, doctors said that clinics remained closed in these two months due to national wide lockdown and no waste was generated or collected by the incinerator but it is sending notices for payment.
Vice President of IMA- Madhya Pradesh Dr Sanjay Londhe said that many doctors in city have received letter for the payment of biomedical waste collection and processing from Hoswin Incinerator - a private incinerator.
“We have paid income tax, property tax and even donated in PM care funds during the lockdown. Why we should pay for the service which was not even used by us. All clinics were closed due to lockdown and when no biomedical waste was generated and collected, why we should pay for the same,” Dr Londhe said adding “We also protest monopoly of Hoswin as they also over charge for the waste especially from dentists in the city.”
He added that they are ready to pay from June when the clinics were open.
Meanwhile, city president of IMA Dr Satish Joshi also protested against the same and said that the incinerator management should have not sent such notices. “It is wrong and such notices are defaming the fraternity by claiming that we are defaulters even when the services were not used. We will not give money for April and May for biomedical waste collection and will raise the issue before higher authorities,” he added.
Hoswin’s take
Managing Director of Hoswin Incinerator Asad Warsi said that they have put the matter before the government. “A state level meeting was also held few days ago in which we raised these issues as we are continuously working and help in fighting COVID-19. Our cost has been doubled due to the sanitization, PPE and other things and our team is risking our life to keep city safe,” he said adding “Government should intervene or must provide relief to us for the same.”
