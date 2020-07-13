Indore: Dead body exchanged; Ruckus at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital

In a goof up, the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital authorities handed over the wrong dead body to a family, who went ahead and performed the last rites. The error was discovered when the real family came to collect the body and they created a major ruckus at the hospital when they found that it had been cremated.

According to hospital administration, the blunder took place because the first name and age of both the deceased was the same.

Akash Pateliya, resident of Sonkutch, died during treatment at MY Hospital on Sunday night. He had consumed acid about 8 days ago and died during treatment. Another patient Akash Singh, resident of Bisankheda village in Kanadia, was admitted to the hospital after being electrocuted and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night.

“Both bodies were in mortuary for post mortem on Monday. Doctors called the family members of Kanadia’s Akash to hand over the body and they took one body after seeing both the bodies. Later, doctors called family members of Akash of Sonkutch for the same process but they refused to take the body claiming that it is not their boy,” security supervisor of MY Hospital Avdhesh Shukla said.

He added that later they called the Kanadia family again but they had already performed the last rites.

Prem Raikwar, family of Sonkutch’s Akash, alleged that hospital staff did their job carelessly. “We will lodge a complaint against hospital and staff with the police,” he said.

Meanwhile, Meherban Singh, family member of Kanadia’s Akash, said “We performed last rite of our son’s body. I don’t want to say anything else about it.”

Later, supervisor Shukla said that Meherban Singh offered the other family to perform the last rite of his boy which was left in mortuary.

“The family was mistaken in taking the body as name, age and face of both the bodies were the same. The family has even accepted their fault and they both agreed to exchange the mortal remains,” Shukla said.