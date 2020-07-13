Meant Jyotiraditya Scindia, not Sachin Pilot: Congress' PL Punia's 'slip of tongue' over Rajasthan Dy CM joining BJP

Minutes after making a statement that "Sachin Pilot is now in BJP", PL Punia, AICC General Secretary In-charge of Chhattisgarh, on Monday tweeted a clarification that it was a "slip of the tongue".

Punia tweeted, "It is clear in the video that question was asked about Scindia Ji and my reply was about Sh Scindia and by slip of tongue I took Sachin Pilots' name instead of Scindia. The mistake is regretted."