Weather Update: IMD predicts 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts of Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.
For tomorrow, IMD predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at a few places in these districts.
"Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts of Maharashtra today and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the districts tomorrow," said India Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, as quoted by ANI.
According to the weather bureau, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are very likely to receive moderate-to-severe thunderstorm and lightning over the next 12 hours.
Under the influence of strong lower level wind convergence along the west coast, isolated-heavy-to-very-heavy showers are seen over north-central Maharashtra, south Gujarat region and north Konkan till Thursday.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is seen over north central Maharashtra and north Konkan on Wednesday and over south Gujarat region on Thursday. The weather bureau has also issued an "orange" alert for heavy rainfall over central Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa on Wednesday and Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies)
