Weather Update: IMD predicts 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts of Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

For tomorrow, IMD predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at a few places in these districts.

"Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts of Maharashtra today and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the districts tomorrow," said India Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, as quoted by ANI.