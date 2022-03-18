Indore: Doctors including CMO thrashed in MY hospital after death of youth

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the death of a youth, kin thrashed doctors including CMO in MY Hospital, Indore in the wee hours on Friday.

The family members alleged that the youth died due to negligence in the treatment. According to reports, the incident occurred around 3 am. A video of the incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed on the hospital premises.

A security guard was also injured in the incident. The doctors of the hospital staged a protest against the incident and they stopped their work in the hospital.

Police claimed that five people were identified in the incident and they were detained whereas a search was on for others.

The youth who died in the hospital was identified as Raja Verma (20), a resident of Bakery Gali area under MIG police station jurisdiction. He was admitted to the hospital after he fell from the stairs a couple of days ago and he died during treatment in the MY hospital.

After his death, the family members thrashed five doctors including CMO DR Vishwamitra Katsar. It is said that the CMO was thrashed by the group of men in front of the police. The police, however, denied the same and said that the investigation was underway into the case.

Additional DCP Rajesh Raghuwanshi said that Dr Katsar got injured in the incident. Other doctors, who came for the intervention, were also thrashed by the group of men. The entire incident was captured in the CCTVs. On the basis of the CCTV, the police identified five persons and they were detained within a few hours.

Raghuwanshi further said that the police were going to book the accused under various sections including 353 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

The police were trying to identify other people, who thrashed the doctors and the security guards, Raghuwanshi added.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:29 PM IST