Indore Central Jail's women inmates celebrate Holi with organic colours

Indore: The women inmates of the Indore Central Jail are making herbal colours from fruits, vegetables and flowers this Holi, and learning a new skill that would help them after they complete their respective sentences in the jail.

An inmate of the Indore Central Jail, Sakshi told ANI, "We learn various skills here in the jail. We are making herbal colours from spinach leaves, rose petals, marigold flowers etc. These are not at all harmful for skin but in fact beneficial. We have also learnt other skills such as work of the electrician, car-service, etc which will be helpful for us when we are out of the jail." Alka Sonar, jail Superintendent said, "This is the first time that we have got the inmates to make herbal Holi colours from flowers, vegetables and fruits. The female inmates were trained by an NGO for a couple of days and they are now making the colours themselves and these colours will be sold outside the jail." The inmates are being provided with the raw materials by the jail administration, which is organically being grown in the jail premises.

Sonar added, "We are imparting skill training for the inmates so that once they are out of the jail, they can earn their livelihood with minimum expenses." "This is being done under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the jail inmates know such skills that will help them live independently once they are out of the jail," added the jail superintendent.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 07:25 AM IST