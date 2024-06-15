MP: Driver Stuck In Cabin Rescued By Crowd After Trolley Rams Into Hill In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A trolley driver, who was stuck in his cabin after his vehicle rammed into a hill on a blind turn on Dhar-Gujri Road, was saved by the people present near the accident spot, after four hours of effort. The incident took place in Bharudpura Ghat early Saturday morning when a vehicle moving from Dhar to Dhamanod suddenly pressed the brakes.

The driver, Devi Lal, 35, of Dalod, Rajasthan was driving the truck that rammed into the dumper truck. Two other vehicles were also damaged in the accident. Devi Lal tried to escape but his leg got stuck in the dashboard and he could not open the door and was screaming in pain. Suddenly, the crowd present near the accident spot came to his help.

After four hours of effort, villagers along with the local police managed to open the door of the cabin and dragged the driver out of the vehicle before any misfortunate incident. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and police removed the damaged vehicles to clear the traffic. Devi Lal's companion, who was also injured in the accident, received immediate medical attention at Nalcha Hospital. Both the driver and his companion were subsequently transported to Dhamnod Hospital for further treatment with 108 ambulance services.