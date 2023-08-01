Indore: Doctors Demand Deployment Of Cops In District Hospital At Night

Reprrsentative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos prevailed in District Hospital on Sunday night when a youth attacked a duty doctor after he refused to manipulate the MLC report as per the accused.

The accused had come with a female who was taken to the hospital by the police for a medical examination. According to district hospital’s Dr Satish Nema, a youth Akshat Jain had come to the hospital with a woman who was taken to the hospital by police for a medical examination.

The accused shouted at the doctors and even asked the duty doctor to prepare the MLA report according to him.

“The accused had asked the duty doctor to write the MLC report as per his will to influence the police report. When the duty doctor Prateek Bharadwaj refused and also stopped him from abusing other doctors and staff, the youth attacked him. Later, we lodged a complaint against the accused and the police registered an FIR,” Dr Nema said.

He also demanded that police should be deployed in the hospital at night as many people come and misbehave with doctors and other staff. Meanwhile, the accused Akshat Jain was booked in Chandan Nagar Police Station booked under sections 353, 332, 294, 506 of IPC for assault, using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty. Meanwhile, the cops said that the incident took place when the cops of Dwarikapuri police station took a female for medical investigation to the hospital.

