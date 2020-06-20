Indore: Doctor fined Rs 25,000 for throwing dispensary waste in public bin

Indore: A doctor was fined with Rs 25,000 on Saturday by the IMC for throwing his clinic's waste in a public litter bin on a footpath outside SGSITS College.According to IMC official, health officer Vivek Gangrade was on his round in his area when he found litter falling out of a bin outside SGSITS College. The litter consisted of dispensary letter pad, medicine packets etc, which should not have been put in a public bin. Gangrade ordered chief sanitary inspector Ashish Kapse to investigate the matter and it was found that the entire litter belonged to Dr Malay Kumat, who runs a clinic in Yeshwant Niwas Road area.
On the order of additional commissioner Rajneesh Kasera, the IMC team took action against the doctor and called him on the spot and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.The team also explained to the doctor that litter bins on the road are for public use and throwing garbage of a house or clinic is prohibited. They also advised Dr Kumat to throw his dispensary litter in the garbage collection van which collects garbage door to door.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)