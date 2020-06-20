Indore: Doctor fined Rs 25,000 for throwing dispensary waste in public bin

Indore: A doctor was fined with Rs 25,000 on Saturday by the IMC for throwing his clinic's waste in a public litter bin on a footpath outside SGSITS College.According to IMC official, health officer Vivek Gangrade was on his round in his area when he found litter falling out of a bin outside SGSITS College. The litter consisted of dispensary letter pad, medicine packets etc, which should not have been put in a public bin. Gangrade ordered chief sanitary inspector Ashish Kapse to investigate the matter and it was found that the entire litter belonged to Dr Malay Kumat, who runs a clinic in Yeshwant Niwas Road area.