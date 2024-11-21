Indore: Doctor Dies As Car Hits Another Vehicle Waiting At Signal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor was killed after his car rammed into a stationary car near Rasoma Square on Wednesday. It was said that a car was waiting at the traffic signal to go on when his car rammed into his car from behind.

According to Vijay Nagar police station staff, the deceased was identified as Dr Mukesh Tiwari, 59, a resident of Shalimar Township. Preliminary investigation revealed that Tiwari went for a haircut and while returning from there his car got unbalanced and it rammed into a car waiting at the traffic signal at around 11.30 am.

The impact was so severe that the front portion of his car got badly damaged and his chest hit the steering wheel due to which he got critically injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment. The rear portion of another car was also damaged in the accident. It was said that two people in the car received minor injuries. The police believe that the doctor had pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

However, an investigation was on to know the exact reason behind the incident. Preliminary investigation revealed that Tiwari was a doctor and used to do practice somewhere, but presently, he was working as a property dealer in the city.