MP: Minister Of State For Cottage & Village Industries Department Asks Officials Of Silk Fed To Amend Cocoon Rates

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State for Cottage and Village Industries Department (independent charge) Dileep Jaiswal has directed the MP Silk Federation to amend the rates of cocoons. Jaiswal made the statement during his visit to the silk premises of Malakhedi in Narmadapuram on Tuesday.

He inspected the Malakhedi cocoon market and the farmers’ way of selling cocoons and interacted with the traders who came from Karnataka and West Bengal. When he talked to the farmers, they said that the rates they were getting from the MP Silk Federation were less than that of the ones in the market.

The minister directed the officials of the MP Silk Federation to amend the rates of cocoons according to the ones available in the market so that the federation might procure cocoons and operate the machines for making silk clothes. The federation will manage everything – producing cocoons to making silk saris – which will create job opportunities for farmers and weavers, Jaiswal said.

The minister also inspected the process of weaving silk clothes and a showroom. Several officials of the Cottage and Village Industries Department, including district silk officer Ravindra Singh, were present during inspection.