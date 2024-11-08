Indore Division To Be Made Leader In Milk Production; Says Chairman Of Veterinary Council Of India

Representative Image | The Financial Express

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh can become the top milk producer in the country advancing from its current third position by making positive efforts and better implementation of government schemes as there are huge opportunities to enhance milk production. This can help in improving the livelihood of livestock farmers.

This was said by Umesh Chandra Sharma, chairman of Veterinary Council of India New Delhi in his key note address delivered in a one-day workshop on increasing the income of livestock farmers through dairy development. The workshop was organised at the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow on Thursday under the joint aegis of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur and Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, Indore Division.

Dr. Sharma said that Madhya Pradesh has the immense possibilities in the field of dairy development and out of these efforts, the cattle farmers can be made financially capable with the increase in milk production. Throwing light on the concept of the workshop, Indore divisional commissioner Deepak Singh said that the workshop is being organized under the guidance of the Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.

Through the workshop, efforts will be made to encourage the officers and field level employees of all the districts of the division to encourage the cattle farmers and make them self-reliant by connecting them with the field of milk production. He said that efforts will be made to make Indore Division a leader in milk production through milk committees by empowering the cooperative institutions.

Dr. Manohar Lal Kamboj, principal scientist of National Dairy Research Institute Karnal, senior scientist Dr Chandradutt gave detailed information about animal husbandry and dairy production in the workshop. Dr Mayank Tandon and Dr Parag Pandya, senior manager of Animal Breeding Anand Gujarat also address the workshop.

Indore District Panchayat CEO Siddharth Jain and departmental officers from various districts of the division were present in the workshop. Earlier, Joint Director Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department Manoj Gautam presented the overview of the workshop.

In this workshop, subject experts provided guidance regarding animal breed, housing, nutrition, mechanization of farms, artificial insemination, training to make livestock farmers aware of various aspects of dairy.