Indore: District ranked 4th in resolving cases of CM Helpline

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district has bagged fourth place in resolving cases of CM Helpline in the state.

Collector Ilayaraja T appreciated the work done by the officers and said they should strive to ensure that the district comes first. He said that officers who have done good work in this field would be rewarded.

Under the chairmanship of the collector, a meeting on disposal of cases under time-limit (TL) was held here Monday.

Additional collectors Abhay Bedekar, Ajay Dev Sharma, Rajesh Rathore, RS Mandloi and Sapna Lovanshi along with other officers were present.

In the meeting, the collector reviewed the department-wise progress in disposal of cases registered under CM Helpline. It was informed that in the February ranking, the district had stood fourth. In all 14, 400 cases were pending in the district during the period, out of which more than 11,500 cases were resolved.

In the meeting, the officers were directed to be careful in financial transactions. Do not make any withdrawal without the financial approval of the competent authority. Make sure to get audits done in your respective offices as well. If irregularities are found, action will be taken against the concerned.

Skill Development Committee meeting

The meeting of the District Skill Development Committee constituted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana concluded here under the chairmanship of Collector Ilayaraja T. It was informed in the meeting that under this scheme, the beneficiaries of the target group will be selected and given training related to skill development. A target has been set to train 3,150 youth in various trades in the district. This target has been allotted to all eight municipal councils including the Indore Municipal Corporation of the district.