 Indore: District ranked 4th in resolving cases of CM Helpline
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: District ranked 4th in resolving cases of CM Helpline

Indore: District ranked 4th in resolving cases of CM Helpline

Officers doing good work will be rewarded

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district has bagged fourth place in resolving cases of CM Helpline in the state.

Collector Ilayaraja T appreciated the work done by the officers and said they should strive to ensure that the district comes first. He said that officers who have done good work in this field would be rewarded.

Under the chairmanship of the collector, a meeting on disposal of cases under time-limit (TL) was held here Monday. 

Additional collectors Abhay Bedekar, Ajay Dev Sharma, Rajesh Rathore, RS Mandloi and Sapna Lovanshi along with other officers were present. 

In the meeting, the collector reviewed the department-wise progress in disposal of cases registered under CM Helpline. It was informed that in the February ranking, the district had stood fourth. In all 14, 400 cases were pending in the district during the period, out of which more than 11,500 cases were resolved. 

In the meeting, the officers were directed to be careful in financial transactions. Do not make any withdrawal without the financial approval of the competent authority. Make sure to get audits done in your respective offices as well. If irregularities are found, action will be taken against the concerned.

Skill Development Committee meeting 

The meeting of the District Skill Development Committee constituted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana concluded here under the chairmanship of Collector Ilayaraja T. It was informed in the meeting that under this scheme, the beneficiaries of the target group will be selected and given training related to skill development. A target has been set to train 3,150 youth in various trades in the district. This target has been allotted to all eight municipal councils including the Indore Municipal Corporation of the district.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Girl student from Patna allegedly dies by suicide in Indore over sexual harassment...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Police complaint against actress Taapsee Pannu

Indore: Police complaint against actress Taapsee Pannu

West Discom: Consumer satisfaction level stood at 98% in March

West Discom: Consumer satisfaction level stood at 98% in March

To recover over Rs 4 crore in dues: Power supply to 1,500 houses at Gandhi Nagar snapped

To recover over Rs 4 crore in dues: Power supply to 1,500 houses at Gandhi Nagar snapped

Indore: DAVV budget passed, to earn Rs 61 crore from exam fee

Indore: DAVV budget passed, to earn Rs 61 crore from exam fee

Indore: IMC cancels permission to 51 multi-stories, other buildings for non-payment of fee

Indore: IMC cancels permission to 51 multi-stories, other buildings for non-payment of fee