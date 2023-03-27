Madhya Pradesh: Girl student from Patna allegedly dies by suicide in Indore over sexual harassment from teacher

Representational image |

Indore: A girl student, from Bundelkhand's Patna district, allegedly died by suicide in after being harassed by a coaching class teacher. The teacher is under police custody and is being probed.

The victim, Shaili Singh (20), came to Indore to prepare for competitive exams, and stayed with her friend in Krishna Dev Nagar, according to a report by IANS.

Both these friends used to study in the coaching centre located in the area. Late on Saturday evening, Shaili died by suicide by hanging herself inside the room.

According to the police, when Shaili's suicide case was investigated, no details were found on her mobile, and all the data had been deleted.

When the police recorded statements of Shaili's uncle and her friend it came to the fore that Aman Aggarwal, the teacher who taught in coaching, used to constantly harass her and also sent obscene messages on her mobile. When the police checked Aman's mobile, no data was found as he too had formatted it.

Police have arrested Aman Aggarwal on the basis of preliminary investigations while mobile phones of Shelly and Aman are being scanned.

Shaili's relatives said that she had complained to her mother also about Aman's ill-treatment as she was troubled by his behaviour.