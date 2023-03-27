Mumbai: Month after Darshan Solanki’s death, SIT recovers suicide note from IIT Bombay's hostel room

Darshan Solanki | FPJ

Mumbai: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) while investigating Darshan Solanki's death case has recovered a 'suicide' note.

SIT found a suicide note in which the deceased (18-year-old student of IIT Bombay) has accused a student of harassing and threatening him.

After the investigation, SIT revealed one of the reasons behind his suicide is caste remarks on him, police will question the students whose names are there in the suicide note, said Mumbai Police.

Sources revealed that police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against the accused. 'The SIT is looking into what happened between the two students', said an official.

Darshan Solanki was a first-year student of B Tech (Chemical) course at the IITB and had committed suicide by jumping from the hostel room of IIT Bombay.

After Solanki's death, his family had cited caste-based harassment as the reason for his suicide. They also alleged foul play in his death based on caste discrimination.

(With ANI inputs)