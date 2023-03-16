IIT-Bombay suicide: Darshan Solanki's kin files complaint alleging son died due to caste discrimination

Darshan Solanki's family outside Powai Police Station | FPJ

Mumbai: Darshan Solanki's family on Thursday filed a complaint with Powai Police alleging that caste discrimination led to their son's death. The Solanki family has been alleging that Darshan faced discrimination which pushed him to die by suicide.

Darshan, who was a first year B.Tech student at IIT-Bombay, on February 12 died by suicide. The institution has refuted the claims since beginning and in the interim report of internal probe, IIT again dismissed claims of casteism made by various student groups and Darshan's family.

The report also stated that the despair of deteriorating academic performance appears to strong reason behind his demise.

Darshan's father expresses doubts over report

Darshan's father Ramesh Solanki said that his son could not have died by suicide and claimed that the IIT's investigation cannot be trusted since it happened behind closed doors.

Ramesh had earlier told Free Press Journal that when they saw their son's body, they realised that he had injuries only in one part of the head. He said someone who died by suicide would not have a such limited injury and that he believes murder is being covered up.

Post-mortem report stated that Darshan's death was a result of severe head injury.

The events that led to the injury are yet to be probed by a Special Investigation Team(SIT) formed under Mumbai’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam.