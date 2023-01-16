Indore: District Hospital likely to start OPD in new building on R-Day

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Patients in the Western part of the city may get relief as the OPD of the District Hospital is likely to start in the new building on January 26. At present, the facility is being run at the newly constructed staff quarters on the premises as the work of the building is undergoing since 2018.

“We will take over the ground floor of the building likely from January 26. The building’s ground floor has five rooms and other facilities for patients,” Civil Surgeon Dr Pradeep Goyal said.

He added that a 10-bed ward each will be for pregnant women and childbirth and another for running a daycare cancer facility in hospital.

The construction of the hospital’s building started in February 2019 after the old building was dismantled in 2018.

Initially, the work was started for constructing a 300-bed hospital but later the project was revised, and a decision was taken to construct only a 100-bed hospital.

Doctor's insensitivity goes viral

A video on social media went viral on Sunday in which doctors of the District Hospital could be seen singing songs and having lunch to celebrate the foundation day of the District Hospital while family members of a deceased were crying outside the tent.

It was claimed that the family members of the deceased had to wait for hours to get the autopsy done as the responsible doctors were busy in the celebration near the post-mortem room of the hospital.

However, Dr Goyal claimed that no work was affected due to the programme organised on the occasion of the foundation day of the District Hospital.

