Indore: District Court Rejects Accident Claim

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district court rejected an accident claim on the ground that applicants are well-educated but still used thumb impressions on documents and contradiction was there in their statements also after which the court did not find it relevant and dismissed the claim.

The court rejected the claim in the case of an accidental death even after accepting that the victim's family could get a compensation of Rs 17 lakh.

The court said that the applicants knew how to sign, yet why were thumb impressions put on the documents? Also, FIR in the matter was also lodged after 11 days. The person injured in the accident did not tell the hospital how the accident happened and which vehicle hit him.

Advocate Sanjay Mehra said that on July 18, 2016 a person named Dharmendra Parmar died in an accident while going to Ujjain. A person named Bhupendra Sharma was also with him, but he was travelling on another bike. Bhupendra was also injured in the accident. In the FIR lodged by Dharmendra's wife Jatandevi 11 days after the accident, it was said that there was a collision with a bike.

Bhupendra gave different statements in the court. He initially said that he had noted down the number of the bike at the time of the accident, but later said that someone had kept a slip in his pocket on which the number of the motorcycle was written.

Dharmendra's wife Jatandevi and Bhupendra had put their thumb impressions on the lawyer's letter presented in the court, but they had signed on other documents presented in the court. Both of them could not tell in the court why they had put thumb impressions when they are educated. The court cancelled the claim in view of contradictory facts.