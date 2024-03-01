Indore District Court Election Today: 37 Advocates In Fray For 11 Posts |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bar Association elections will be held on Friday at the District Court premises. There are 37 candidates including many past post-holders in the fray for a total of 11 posts. Elections will be held for the post of president, vice president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer and six posts of executive member. There are 37 candidates in the fray for a total of 11 posts.

Five persons each are contesting for the post of president and vice president including one woman, three for secretary and two for treasurer. Seven candidates are fighting for the post of joint secretary, while 15 candidates are in the fray for a total of six posts of the executive, which includes four women and 11 men.

Contender for the post of president Gopal Kacholia has been the retired president. He has also been the secretary six times and till now has won a total of 10 elections. The other contenders for the same post Sunil Kumar Chaudhary and Surendra Kumar Verma have also been presidents in the past. On Thursday, all the claimants remained active in campaigning from morning till night and also visited lawyers' chambers to appeal for their vote.

Five women in fray

This time four women are in the fray for the post of executive member and one is vying for the post of vice president.

WHO FOR WHAT POST

President - Vice President - Secretary - Joint Secretary - Treasurer - Executives

Gopal Kacholia - Mukesh P Jain - Omprakash Tiwari - Sunil kumar Chaudhary - Surendrakumar Verma

Dinesh Hardia - Kishore Kumar Gupta - Mukesh Saini - Shriramsingh Bhadauria - Sushma Sharma.

Amit Pathak - Kapil Birthare - Vishal Ramteke- Akshay Vajpayee - Jaideep Singh Gaur

Rajkumar Singh Kaushal - Raisingh Parihar - Ratnesh Pal - Sandeep Yadav Vijay Vyas - Mukesh Singh Tomar

Purushottam Somani - Amber Mandloi - Deepali Baeri - Gagandeep Singh -Bhatia Jitendra Srivastava

Manisha Pandya -Mukund Chaudhary - Naman Dubey - Neeraj Sirsia - Nimesh Solanki - Rahul Chaudhary

Rohit Sharma - Sanjay Kumar Sharma - Sunita Yogi - Sushma Soni - Vikas Chaubey