Indore: Dist Consumer Comm Terms Murder As ‘Accidental Death’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a compelling turn of events, the district consumer commission has pronounced a landmark decision, deeming a tragic murder as accidental death. In a unique ruling, the commission has directed the insurance company to extend financial relief to the grieving family, mandating a compensation of Rs 22 lakh.

The incident unfolded as a businessman, riding with a friend, got into a clash with boys blocking the road during a birthday celebration. The businessman was beaten and fatally stabbed. The police registered a murder case. With the sole breadwinner gone, elderly parents faced the challenge of repaying house loan.

Despite the loan being insured, the insurance company denied the claim, arguing the murder was not an accident. The family sought help from Advocate Dharmendra Singh Jadaun and filed a complaint with the District Consumer Commission to claim insurance for the businessman's death.

In the complaint, they asked for the murder to be considered an accidental death for the claim, while also urging the insurance company to reject the claim by stating that the murder was not accidental. The Commission sided with the advocate, deeming the murder as an accident. Consequently, the insurance company was directed to pay Rs 22.20 lakh, along with interest and additional Rs 30k was ordered for elderly parents of the deceased to address the mental trauma they endured.