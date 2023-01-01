Indore: DISCOM’s year ends well with Rs 3,000 crore revenue

File/ Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the year 2022, West DISCOM generated revenue of around Rs 3,000 crores and on the other side, they also gave 31 lakh consumers relief in electricity charged per unit.

“Last year was full of relief for the electricity consumers, there were some problems too, but the average result was very good,” said officials.

During the year 2022, on an average, 31 lakh consumers in the company area continued to get 100 units of cheap electricity every month at Re 1 per unit.

The company created a record by achieving revenue of around Rs 3,000 crore.

Under the Samadhan Yojana, the bills of lakhs of consumers were waived off during Covid. In the summer season, there was supply of 1.25 crore units of electricity several times in Indore city itself. By the end of the year, 1.32 lakh more smart meters have become functional in the city, said, officials.

