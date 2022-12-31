Madhya Pradesh: Girl attacked by jilted lover dies in Indore

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A girl who was seriously injured after she was attacked by one jilted lover died while undergoing treatment in Indore's hospital. Deceased who was identified as Nikita, 18, daughter of Kanhiyalal was taken to Dhar hospital, from where she was referred to Indore.

City superintendent of police (CSP) Devendra Dhurve informed that the incident was reported at Dhanora village, where she was attacked by accused Lakhan. The girl got serious injuries on her neck and chest as the accused attacked her with a knife.

Dhurve added that the police booked Lakhan under Section 302 (murder) of the India Penal Code (IPC). Police arrested accused few hours after incident.

As per family members' statement to police, at the time of the incident, the victim along with her elder sister and younger brother were present at home, while her father, a school teacher and posted at the boys hostel in Digthan was on duty.

At around 3 pm, when the girl along with two of her siblings were watching television, accused Lakhan barged into the house and attacked her. The accused repeatedly stabbed her on the neck, stomach, chest and waist causing excessive blood loss. After the incident, the accused fled the spot, while the victim's sister and brother, along with neighbours took her to the community health centre.

According to Dr Chhatrapal Singh Chauhan, the girl has suffered serious injuries. The wind pipe has also been cut. Due to the injury, blood has gone inside. Along with this, there have been injuries on the chest, stomach and back, due to which the girl has been referred to Indore in a critical condition.

