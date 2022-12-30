Madhya Pradesh: Congress holds meeting with ticket aspirants for civic polls in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In connection with the municipality and municipal council election 2023, a meeting of Congress office bearers of Dhar city was held at Dhar District Congress office on Friday.

Dhar Congress municipality election in-charge and Depalpur MLA Vishal Patel, co-in-charge Aman Bajaj and district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam had a discussion with the ticket aspirants during the meeting.

On this occasion, hundreds of claimants for the post of city councillor, including city Congress, all state, district, city, all Congress front organizations Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, Seva Dal, Minority Congress, office bearers of all front departments and Mandalam sector booth office bearers of the city were present.

The said information was given by District Congress spokesperson Ashok Solanki.

Liaquat Patel appointed Dharampuri poll incharge

Former chief minister and president of State Congress Committee Kamal Nath has appointed Liaquat Patel of Dhar as co-in-charge of Dharampuri Municipality elections in view of the urban body elections. This information was given by Sanjay Patel, Dhar city president of Kamal Nath Vichar Manch.