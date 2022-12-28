Madhya Pradesh: Two minor sisters working as wage labour raped, two booked in Dhar

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident, two minor sisters working as wage labour at an under-construction building were abducted and raped by two accused in Dhar district. A case has been registered against the duo.

As per case details, two cousin sisters working at an under-construction building were taken to a deserted place on pretext of visiting a religious place on December 17. Hours after, the girls went missing and their relatives launched search in nearby areas.

The missing girls were recovered from Lalbagh Park on the next day where the rapists abandoned them after committing the crime.

The victims narrated the whole incident to their parents and the aggrieved parents along with the victims approached Kotwali police station.

In their statement, it was revealed that the two accused, named as Anil Narayan, a resident of Bhadkiya village and Shivam, hailing from Dhedkiya village took them to a deserted place where they were raped.

They even threatened the girls of dire consequences if they disclosed the incident to their immediate family members.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A special team has been constituted to nab the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Christmas celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm in Dhar