Madhya Pradesh: Christmas celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Christmas, the festival of joy and happiness was celebrated by the local Christian community with great grandeur and enthusiasm on Sunday. Subhash David Kuria broadcasted the message of Jesus.

‘The reason for Christmas celebration is to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, who Christians consider to be the Son of God and who gave us the message of peace, sacrifice, love and compassion’.

Devotees offered special prayers, and also sang carols to mark the birth of Jesus. Coordinator Raju Francis extended Christmas greetings to all and also presented the outline of the Christmas-New Year week which includes a thanksgiving ceremony at Christian Compound, various cultural and sports activities, new-year meeting and prize distribution.

Shantaram Bansod, Shamsher Singh Yadav, Kalpana Yadav, and Sundar Raikwar were present. Raju Francis conducted the event while Hansarani David extended the vote of thanks.