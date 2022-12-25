Madhya Pradesh: Workshop on capacity building of prosecution, police officials held in Dhar

FP Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Indian Independence, a one-day training workshop on 'Capacity building of prosecution and police officials’ was organised by the district prosecuting officer at District Panchayat Office on Sunday. Giving information, media-incharge Archana Dangi said that in compliance of the order of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, a training camp was organised. ASP Devendra Patidar, retired deputy director prosecution Vimal Kumar Chhajed, crime branch inspector Jitendra Chauhan, deputy director prosecution TC Billaure, district public prosecution officer Ramdas Jamre inaugurated the programme. ASP Patidar shared information regarding summons/warrant service among officials.

Vimal Kumar Chhached shared information regarding Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA Act), new judicial precedent and importance of strong, effective research. Chouhan gave information about cyber crime while Aarti Agarwal, additional district public prosecution officer elaborated the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO act). The workshop was organized under the guidance of TC Billaure (Deputy Director Prosecution) Dhar. District prosecution officer Ramdas Jamre, Sawansingh Gadaria, Shyamsundar Baronia, Lalita Brahmne and prosecution staff and police officials were present.

