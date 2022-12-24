Madhya Pradesh: Narmada Parikrama devotees to be felicitated in religious ceremony in Dhar

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Narmada Parikrama devotees to be felicitated in religious ceremony in Dhar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees who completed Narmada Parikrama will be felicitated in a programme organised in Utavad of Dhar on December 27. 

This was informed by senior social activist Samandar Singh Patel in a press conference conducted in the district on Saturday.

Along with this, a Kalash Yatra will also be taken out in the city. Many distinguished political personalities and eminent saints of the country and state will participate in it.

Patel urged all the devotees to actively participate in the event. Rajesh Sharma conducted the programme. Deepak Sharma, Dharmendra Joshi, press club secretary Ashok Shastri and others were also present, informed media in-charge Mohan Rathore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

