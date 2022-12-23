Madhya Pradesh: Man gets life imprisonment under POCSO Act in Dhar

Photo: Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Special court (POCSO Act) sentenced a man to 20-year life imprisonment for kidnapping a minor and keeping her in confinement with an intent to outrage her modesty.

Additional district prosecution officer (ADPO) and media in-charge Archana Dangi said that the man, a resident of Jhabari village under Mandav police station limit in Dhar district has been found guilty under relevant Sections of IPC, including 363, 366 (kidnap), 344 (wrongful confinement), and Section 5(l)/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

Dangi said that the victim's father had made a verbal complaint at the police station on February 6, 2021. The man told police that when he and his wife had gone to Hedari village to attend some function at the relative's place and when they returned, they did not find their daughter at home. On being inquired, they came to know that the girl had gone outside the house to attend nature's call, but did not return.

Victim’s family members searched her around, but could not find her. During this, they also came to know that a man was also missing from the village. They suspected that the man could have abducted their daughter.

After some time, police managed to rescue the girl. The accused was arrested Based on the statement of the victim, it was found that the accused had lured the girl.