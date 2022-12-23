FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Where the nation is scared of increasing cases of covid-19, actor Sonu Sood claims to help all those in need while saying, "My number remains the same."

Sonu Sood visited Indore on Friday morning on his way to visit the Mahakal Lok in Ujjain. Sonu said, "Indore is my home, I have been visiting the city every year since childhood. And I am amazed to see how beautifully the city developed."

As similar to his contact number, his memory of Indore remains constant as well. "I am well aware of all the popular places of the city, namely Chappan, Sarafa, Rajwada, Palasia, and even the janjeerwala square." said, Sood.

Fascinated about the developments made within the city, he said that undoubtedly, the city has received the award for cleanest city in the nation as 'you all' (the residents) have kept it the way it is.

In afternoon, Sonu Sood will travel to Ujjain to visit the Mahakal Lok. Discussing about his after plan he said, "I will visit the Mahakal Lok and later meet children there, as I had planned previously. I will try to cover all the places in Indore including the known places. "